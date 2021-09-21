[WATCH] Archbishop warns of greed in biting Independence homily

Archbishop Charles Scicluna warned of growing greed and individualism in Maltese society at the expense of the Maltese landscape during a pontifical mass at St John’s Co-Cathedral.

“Greed is an expression of extreme individualism: if I am satisfied then I do not care about anybody else,” he described.

“But those who are content with what they have, those who eat their daily bread with gratitude because it was earned by their hard work, with a pure heart, a clear conscience and a great sense of justice, not only will they have enough but they would also have given a valuable contribution to society.”

Scicluna questioned whether people are capable of controlling the desire for new projects, instead creating buildings and projects that are aesthetically pleasing and hold respect to the country’s landscape.

“If we look around us at the city of Mdina, the bastions of Valletta and Cottonera, we do not only see functional buildings but also harmonious and captivating architecture. Can we say the same thing about the buildings through which we are destroying the sense of beauty in our country?”

He recalled a passage by Saint Paul, which warns that by falling into temptation one deprives themselves, their children, and future generations of a better quality of life.

“Is the craving for money, easy money, also destroying the moral backbone of our country? [And] what kind of independence are we celebrating if we are slaves of the craving for power and greed for money?”

“These are egoistic traits that do not give us freedom, and if we are celebrating our independence and the freedom of our country from all colonial and military conditioning, we need to stop and think: have we succumbed to some form of slavery, the slavery of our own greed for power or money?”

He added that the economy, finance and wealth are not to be condemned. Scicluna turned to a passage from the Gospel of Saint Luke, which shows that Jesus had his own “fundraisers”, who helped and served him from their own wealth.

“But today, on Independence Day 2021, we ought to ask ourselves: does money control me or do I use it for the good of others?”

He concluded his homily by thanking the Maltese State. He said that the State has cherished social services since the Second World War, more so since gaining independence.

“All that contributes towards the common good clearly demonstrates how a State ought to be. My word is therefore one of encouragement and appreciation for all the good that takes place.”