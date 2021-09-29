COVID-19: Two patients in ITU, 11 cases registered on Wednesday

11 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 457.

Active cases stand at 333 after 45 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 11 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of whom two are in ITU.

Until yesterday, 820,435 vaccine doses were administered, of which 9,544 were booster doses.