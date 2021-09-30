menu

COVID-19: 22 new infections, 10,000 vaccine booster doses administered

30 September COVID-19 update | 22 new cases • 328 active cases • 9 patients in hospital, 2 in ITU • Total vaccine doses at 822,097 • Total deaths at 457

laura_calleja
30 September 2021, 2:14pm
by Laura Calleja
22 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday
22 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday

22 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday, figures published by the Health Ministry show. 

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 457. 

Active cases stand at 328 after 27 recoveries were registered.

There are currently nine coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of whom two are in ITU. 

Until yesterday, 822,097 vaccine doses were administered, of which 10,836 were booster doses.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.