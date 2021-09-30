COVID-19: 22 new infections, 10,000 vaccine booster doses administered

22 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 457.

Active cases stand at 328 after 27 recoveries were registered.

There are currently nine coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of whom two are in ITU.

Until yesterday, 822,097 vaccine doses were administered, of which 10,836 were booster doses.