COVID-19: 10 new cases, 30 recoveries registered on Sunday

10 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Sunday, figures published by the health ministry show.

Active cases are down to 293, after 30 recoveries were registered.

There are currently six patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of whom, none are in the ITU.

Deaths remain at 459, after no new fatalities were registered.

Till yesterday, 827,961 doses were administered, of which 15,008 are a booster dose.