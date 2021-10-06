Konrad Mizzi refusing to face MPs over Electrogas contract

The former Labour energy minister Konrad Mizzi is refusing to attend a parliamentary public accounts committee hearing on the Auditor General’s report into the Electrogas plant.

The MP, implicated in the Panama Papers scandal and sacked from Labour in 2020 following the Montenegro scandal linking an Enemalta investment to a Yorgen Fenech company, was the brains behind the Delimara gas plant project.

“Today I chose not to participate in the meeting of the Public Accounts Committee which is led by the Nationalist Party on the Electrogas project,” Mizzi declared.

“This exercise is nothing more than a partisan attack on the project which shifted energy generation in Malta from polluting Heavy Fuel Oil to cleaner gas and renewable energy, a project that has brought so many benefits to the Maltese and Gozitan people, as well as to the economy of our country.”

The PAC has members from both sides of the House. The PAC is carrying out a follow-up grilling on the NAO report into the Electrogas power station.

“The Electrogas project has already been scrutinized by the Office of the Auditor General, which has completely dispelled the Opposition's allegations,” Mizzi said.

“That is why I regard the call of the Public Accounts Committee as nothing more than a partisan political exercise pushed by the Nationalist Party.”

Konrad Mizzi was energy minister when Electrogas was awarded a €200 million contract for the Delimara gas plant. But he was revealed by the Panama Papers of having opened a secret offshore company in Panama in 2016, together with former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri.

In 2017, it was revealed that the company was linked to another secret company, 17 Black, owned by Electrogas shareholder Yorgen Fenech, the Tumas magnate. In 2019, after Fenech was arrested and accused of masterminding the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, Mizzi was removed from tourism minister.

In 2020, following revelations that Enemalta had acquired a wind farm project from a Yorgen Fenech company, Mizzi was sacked from the Labour parliamentary group.

Mizzi has previously refused to answer any of the questions put to him by the Caruana Galizia public inquiry, having announced he would not testify in the public inquiry, insisting the exercise has been politicised.