Santa Venera tunnels speed cameras will not be reinstalled

Transport Malta chairman Joseph Bugeja stated that the speed cameras in front of the Santa Venera tunnels will not be reinstalled.

The cameras had already been removed, while the works on the regeneration of the tunnels are being carried out.

In comments he made to TVM, Bugeja said that the decision to not reinstate them was taken, after the authority made the recommendations to the Cabinet. The improvements to the Marsa-Hamrun bypass and the road above Valley Road have ensured traffic flows better on either side of the tunnels.

"We are aware that because of the speed cameras, everyone slows down before exiting the tunnels and therefore they were more of a deterrent. The studies that have been conducted have shown that ideally they shouldn’t be reinstalled,” said Bugeja.

He also said that studies are underway to determine alternative sites where these speed cameras could be installed depending on accident reports.