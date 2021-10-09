COVID-19: 16 new cases, 35 recoveries registered

Malta recorded 16 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 recoveries, the Health Ministry’s daily bulletin for Friday said.

Active cases currently stand at 263.

There are only seven people recovering at Mater Dei hospital and one patient in ITU.

The bulletin shows that 22,611 COVID vaccine booster doses were administered.

No new deaths due to COVID-19 were recorded, with the total number remaining at 459, since the start of the pandemic.