Updated | Stormy weather brings Gozo fast ferry service to a halt

Both fast ferry operators halted their services for Friday due to the unfavourable weather conditions

luke_vella
15 October 2021, 7:14am
by Luke Vella
Services have been suspended until further notice
After having suspended their trips for Thursday, both Gozo fast ferry operators have suspended the services for Friday as well, due to the unfavourable weather conditions.

Virtu Ferries Gozo and Gozo Fast Ferry, both announced that they have suspended the trips for Friday 15 October until further notice.

On the other hand the Gozo Channel Ferry between Malta and Gozo is operating normally, after a temporary suspension.

