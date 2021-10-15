Updated | Stormy weather brings Gozo fast ferry service to a halt
Both fast ferry operators halted their services for Friday due to the unfavourable weather conditions
After having suspended their trips for Thursday, both Gozo fast ferry operators have suspended the services for Friday as well, due to the unfavourable weather conditions.
Virtu Ferries Gozo and Gozo Fast Ferry, both announced that they have suspended the trips for Friday 15 October until further notice.
On the other hand the Gozo Channel Ferry between Malta and Gozo is operating normally, after a temporary suspension.