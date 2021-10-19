Paola Transport Malta services temporarily suspended

Due to technical difficulties, all of Transport Malta services in Paola have been temporarily suspended, until further notice.

"Transport Malta would like to inform the public that all services offered at the A3 Towers, Triq l-Arkata, Paola, are temporarily suspended."

Services will be operating normally from the Transport Malta offices in Triq Pantar, Ħal Lija.

"Transport Malta apologises for any inconvenience caused, and is working with the contractor that accidentally caused the damages so that the services offered from the offices in Paola are restored at the earliest," Transport Malta said.