Fishermen call on Ian Borg to scrap marina plans and ‘save their livelihoods’

38 fishermen operating from Marsaskala Bay, told Transport Minister Ian Borg to abandon the Marsakala marina plans and save their livelihoods.

The fishermen penned a letter explaining that the pontoons, yachts, land reclamation and marina facilities would be taking up the space, which is essential for their fishing activities.

“We studied thoroughly the marina proposal for Marsaskala that Transport Malta drafted and we feel that our interests have not at all been considered [...] the quays should be for the use of the commercial fishermen, amateur fisherman and the general public,” wrote the fishermen.

Among the reasons for their objections, the fishermen insisted that the space reserved for them to clean and tidy up their nets and fishing lines would be taken. They also mentioned that it would not remain possible for them to sell their catch from their vessels, since the public’s access would be prohibited.

“For us it’s impossible to work freely should the marina be built. If the marina is built inside the creek, who would make up for our families’ living?,” the letter said.

In a statement Moviment Graffitti said that other groups, like fireworks enthusiasts, are also in opposition of the project, since most of the feast activities are held within the area.

It also added that various residents and individuals, “expressed their anger at the plan which will be destroying the core of the locality as well as the social, cultural and recreational activities associated with it.”

Graffitti emphasised that there are serious environmental concerns, as the land reclamation and yacht activity would have a detrimental impact on the natural environment.

“According to Trasport Malta’s proposal, the Yacht Marina will destroy 16,000 square metres of seabed – the equivalent of two and a half football grounds – due to land reclamation. The Yacht Marina will inevitably also have a huge impact on the Natura 2000 site of il-Magħluq, since its ecosystem is intrinsically linked to that of the bay,” Graffitti argued.

