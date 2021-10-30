[WATCH] ‘No us and them’ say anti-racist activists in Valletta march

Demonstrators danced and shouted, "Enough is enough” and “There is no us and them,” as they marched through the streets of Valletta on Saturday morning.

The protest was called following the case of Jaiteh Lamin, the migrant worker who was abandoned by his employer on the side of the road, following a an accident on a construction site.

They said that this was not an isolated event and that precarious work is a serious issue in Malta, “Despite our differences, we all want the same thing equality for all.”

Caroline Galea, the person who found and helped Jaiteh appealed to the crowd of around 200 people, “I know you are in pain I know you are angry. We heard Jaiteh’s cries, we heard his pain. This need to change.”

“Make it safe for both employees and employers and leave no opportunity for exploitation at work. In a world so very corrupt, we need to unite. We need to unlearn. We need to stop turning back on people,” Galea stated.

She called for the Maltese Government to protect the rights of the workers, regardless of their status and provide a solution for undocumented workers living in Malta. “Malta boasts a strong economy thanks to the hard work of people from around the world who have made these islands their home. We recognise their labour and contributions and call for the end of exploitation and abuse”.

Galea also called for the government to provide the opportunity and possibility for all work to be safe, dignified and regulated. "Recgonise that every live matters regardless of the residential status. Support people in reaching accessible services across Malta and Gozo."

"We want to live in a Malta where everyone feels safe. Where everyone feels empowered to take opportunities and possibilities […] and follow their dreams,” Galea said.

The nephew of Jamail, Ebrima Jabbie gave a passionate speech about the need for love, respect and dignity. He also remembered his “brother Lassana Cisse who was gunned down because he was black”.

He said that his uncle was dumped like garbage and said that while there are good people in Malta, there are some bad ones who do not value the lives of Africans. “You went to Australia and America and we came to Malta for a better life. Please open your hands for us.,” he pleaded.

Another speaker, Doris pleaded to the media to report on the update to the Specific Residence Authorisation (SRA) policy by Identity Malta. “A lot of us are losing our jobs and not going to hospital because of SRA. Please help us. We are part of the human race”.

