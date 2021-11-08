COVID-19: Four patients in ITU, 27 new cases registered

27 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the past 24-hours; the total number of deaths stands at 462.

Active cases stand at 381 after 15 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 11 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which four are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 888,880 vaccine doses were administered, of which 59,041 were booster doses.