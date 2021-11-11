Ombudsman opens investigation into prison over ‘systemic maladministration’

The Office of the Ombudsman has opened an investigation into the Corradino Correctional Facility (CCF) over “possible systemic maladministration.”

“The Ombudsman decided to conduct this investigation following several reports alleging maladministration in this facility,” the statement said. It continued that the Ministry for Home Affairs was informed of the investigation on 5 November.

On Wednesday, an inmate was found dead inside his prison cell; it was later revealed that the 35-year-old Indian was suspected of committing suicide. This was the third completed suicide at the prison this year.

As a result, prison director Alexander Dalli, a retired army officer, was suspended following a meeting with Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri. Red Cross chief Robert Brincau has been appointed interim CEO.

A magisterial inquiry has also been launched.

In response, both the Nationalist Party and Repubblika have called for Camllieri's resignation.

READ MORE: Alex Dalli suspends himself after third prison suicide, Red Cross head is interim director