Inflation continued upward trend in October

Inflation continued rearing its head in October with the annual rate standing at 2.31% when measured by the retail price index, figures out today show.

A month earlier, the annual inflation rate stood at 2.25%, the National Statistics Office said.

Inflation has been on an upward trajectory since February.

In October, the largest upward impact on annual inflation was measured in the food index, an increase of 0.73 percentage points. The annual food index rate now stands at 3.4%.

The NSO said that the 12-month moving average rate for October stood at 1.12%. The 12-month average is used to smooth out any seasonal disparities. The 12-month average has also been rising since April.