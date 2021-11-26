Murdered women remembered in Valletta demo against gender-based violence

The 16 women murdered in Malta since 2010 were remembered in a Valletta demonstration that condemned gender-based violence.

Placards with the names of the murdered women and shoes symbolising women who went missing were on display in front of the law courts as activists called for violence against women to be treated with urgency.

Activists also wore masks covered in blood as a reminder that femicide silences women in the most violent of ways.

The demonstration was organised by Moviment Graffitti, Young Progressive Beings and Women’s Rights Foundation.

Drawing on the women’s chant that originated in Chile, ‘You are the rapist’, activists directed the message towards society and the institutions for failing to tackle the issue with urgency.

“Society continues to dismiss misogynistic micro-aggressions as trivial. We continue to accept sexist behaviour because ‘boys will be boys’. We do not call it out when in the company of others. We continue to insist that ‘there are always two sides to the story,’” the groups said in a statement.

They said society continues to refuse to make the connection between misogynistic micro-aggressions and extreme violations.

“Across Maltese media institutions, we can still see sexist behaviour on our TV screens, sexist headlines and reporting which trivialises sensitive cases in court relating to the abuse of women and power,” the statement said.

The groups noted how only one in three sexual assaults are reported to the police, with victims sometimes aware that they risk shame, guilt and re-traumatisation.

“Instead of adopting a zero-tolerance stance towards gender-based violence, law enforcement and judicial institutions make it difficult for women to find justice and support. These are not exceptions, but symptoms of a society which refuses to accept its failings when it comes to eliminating violence against women. This also depends on ending the dominating culture of patriarchy. Women deserve better,” they said.