No Omicron cases in Malta, booster vaccination to open for over-35s next Monday

Anyone over 35 will be able to register for a vaccine booster as of Monday, Health Minister Chris Fearne said.

During a press conference, Fearne announced that over-35s would be able to receive their third jab by registering online.

New advice from the European Medicines Authority indicated that those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could receive their second dose after two months.

In light of this, any over-35s who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will instead receive a government invitation to take their second jab.

Meanwhile, Fearne revealed that no new Omicron cases had been detected in Malta. He still insisted that it is only a matter of time until the variant arrives in Malta.

"In two weeks, Omicron will be the dominant variant across Europe," he pointed out.

Fearne said that hospital numbers were low thanks to Malta's high vaccination rate. However, the health minister warned that there was always a lag between what was happening at the hospital and in the community.

As of Tuesday, the government will also offer vaccinations to children under 12.

Fearne said parents should receive invitations in the coming days; the first wave of invitations was sent to children with chronic conditions.

Regarding the possibility of a soft lockdown after the Christmas period, Fearne said that currently, there are no plans; however, the situation is constantly changing, and it is fluid.

Processions can still continue

Fearne said that processions for the Christmas season could still occur with the same protocols as events. He said that those taking part must wear masks and also maintain social distancing.

"Yes, with protocols, they can continue," Fearne said.