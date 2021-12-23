COVID-19: Hoteliers' lobby wants clarity for businesses amidst new restrictions

The hoteliers' lobby has called on government to provide clarity and lay out plans on how businesses can outlive the pandemic as it reacted to new COVID-19 restrictions.

The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA) said the festive season was the one chance the industry had to recoup some of the losses suffered earlier in the year. "We’re now in a situation of great uncertainty," MHRA said.

Earlier on Thursday, the health authorities revelead the Omicron variant was detected in Malta, and new measures including the prohibition of stand-up events will come into effect from Monday. Establishments will also have to close at 1am.

MHRA argued the hospitality sector was a victim of the pandemic-related restrictions and said it is once again caught in midst of a wait-and-see approach.

“The industry is trying to keep its head above water but we are kind of in limbo at the moment. MHRA members understand the importance to adhere to public health advice but are concerned of the impact these measures will have on the industry given they were announced at the last minute,” MHRA President Tony Zahra said.

“Significantly, it is important that we avoid a situation of ongoing, rolling closures of hospitality for as long as the pandemic persists. This is soul destroying for businesses and for our teams and the many communities across the country that rely so heavily on tourism at a time when they are already struggling, with events cancelled and occupancy levels at near all-time lows.”

MHRA called on the government to intervene with an emergency hospitality support package and to lay out the plan for living with this virus.

It emphasised many hospitality businesses worked to reconfigure and establish their operations into very safe environments in line with existing protocols, and said any additional restrictive measures need to take into consideration their impact on the going concern of businesses.

“Once safety protocols are in place what needs to be done is rigorous enforcement by the relevant authorities and accordingly allow these businesses to continue to trade,” MHRA argued

It said it recognizes there are no easy solutions but is willing to engage with government on a plan for the economic survival of many thousands engaged in the hospitality industry.