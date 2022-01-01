Hello 2022: New year marked with low-key celebrations

Music and fireworks over the Grand Harbour greeted the New Year but celebrations were kept low-key as Malta grapples with rising COVID-19 infections.

Public celebrations planned for St George’s Square in Valletta were cancelled after restrictions introduced to stem the rise in COVID cases banned stand-up events.

The celebration was instead shifted to Fort St Elmo for a two-hour concert that was broadcast on all TV stations.

A fireworks display over the Grand Harbour welcomed the new year.

The situation was pretty much the same the world over as public celebrations were either cancelled or cut down in size to stop the spread of COVID.