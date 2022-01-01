menu

Hello 2022: New year marked with low-key celebrations

Fireworks over Grand Harbour welcome the new year as public celebrations had to be scrapped for a televised concert in the face of rising COVID-19 cases

kurt_sansone
1 January 2022, 9:25am
by Kurt Sansone
Fireworks over the Grand Harbour ushered in the new year (Photo: Valletta Cultural Agency/Zigli Jonathan Borg)
Music and fireworks over the Grand Harbour greeted the New Year but celebrations were kept low-key as Malta grapples with rising COVID-19 infections.

Public celebrations planned for St George’s Square in Valletta were cancelled after restrictions introduced to stem the rise in COVID cases banned stand-up events.

The celebration was instead shifted to Fort St Elmo for a two-hour concert that was broadcast on all TV stations.

A fireworks display over the Grand Harbour welcomed the new year.

The situation was pretty much the same the world over as public celebrations were either cancelled or cut down in size to stop the spread of COVID.

