Omicron now dominant COVID strain in Malta

At least two-thirds of new COVID-19 cases sequenced in Malta are caused by the Omicron variant, Health Minister Chris Fearne said.

Omicron was first discovered by South African scientists in November and quickly spread around the world.

The mutated virus is able to spread faster but appears to cause mild symptoms.

According to Fearne, Omicron now represents at least 67% of new COVID cases registered in Malta, making it the dominant variant.

“Vaccination with booster doses remains vitally important,” the health minister said in a tweet, urging people to get vaccinated with the third jab.

Two thirds (67%) of new covid cases currently sequenced in Malta are now #Omicron. Vaccination with #booster doses remains vitally important #BeBoosted pic.twitter.com/psASmRV2zo — Chris Fearne (@chrisfearne) January 3, 2022

This is the first time that such information has been released.

The latest data from the health authorities shows that until yesterday 227,648 people aged 18 and over had received a booster dose. This represents more than half of the adult population.

Meanwhile, the authorities are continuing with the drive to inoculate children between 5 and 11 against COVID-19. Children are receiving two injections three weeks apart at a third of the dose for adults.

Malta has experienced a surge in COVID cases over the past month as vaccine immunity started to wane while the omicron variant took root.