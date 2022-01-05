COVID-19: Two people die as 922 new cases are found

922 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

The death of a 65-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman were registered in the last 24-hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 482.

Active cases stand at 14,632 after 409 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 121 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which five are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,097,030 vaccine doses were administered, of which 246,464 were booster doses.