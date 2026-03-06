CrediaBank announces its financial results for 2025

CrediaBank, the Greek bank that is confirmed to acquire the 70.03% of HSBC Malta by Q1 of 2027 subject to all required regulatory approvals, concluded 2025 on a strong growth trajectory, delivering record-breaking performance across all key financial indicators, reaffirming its position as one of the most dynamic banking institutions in Greece.

2025 was the first full year after the merger of Attica Bank and Pancreta Bank, therefore a year that was marked by transformation to realize the synergies post the merger, strategic decisions and expansion, continuous restructuring, but also the rebranding of the Bank.

Throughout the year, the Bank achieved credit expansion in line with its annual targets, while maintaining adequate liquidity levels and recording an all-time high in deposits. At the same time, capital adequacy was further strengthened, and recurring pre-provision profits reached a new historic peak, driven by a solid increase in net interest income despite a declining interest rate environment.

This performance was complemented by a marked improvement in loan portfolio quality, along with business developments, further enhancing CrediaBank’s resilience, sustainability and long-term growth prospects.

Strong financial results

Recurring pre-provision profits amounted to €82.5 million, up by 88% compared to the previous year, marking 12 consecutive quarters of high-quality profitability.

Recurring profit before tax reached €57.8 million, increased by 93% compared to 2024, as a result of the strong growth in organic revenues.

Net credit expansion reached €1.1 billion, up by 16% on an annual basis, while new disbursements amounted to €3.4 billion (+47% year-on-year), representing the best performance in the Bank’s history and exceeding the €2.1 billion target set under its business plan.

Net interest income amounted to €168.3 million, recording an increase of 58% year-on-year, primarily driven by credit expansion and higher outstanding balances following the merger of Attica Bank and the former Pancreta Bank.

Net fee and commission income reached €37.2 million (+96%), representing 16.5% of recurring income, and delivering strong performance across all categories.

Assets under management reached €832 million, marking a 10% increase compared to year-end 2024.

The Group’s deposits reached a new historic high of nearly €6.8 billion, up by 11% year-on-year, with a growth rate significantly higher than that of the banking system.

The Group’s strong liquidity position is reflected in the Loans-to-Deposits Ratio (LDR) of 66% and the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of 162%, well above the regulatory minimum.

The Group’s core income increased by 63% to €205.5 million, with recurring operating income amounting to €225.9 million (+59%).

The cost-to-recurring income ratio improved significantly in 2025, declining to 63.5% from 69.1% in 2024.

The quality of the portfolio remained resilient, with the Group’s NPE ratio at 2.9% and the NPE coverage ratio at 48.2%.

The CET1 ratio stood at 11.0%, exceeding the minimum regulatory requirement (9.0%) by 200 basis points.

The Total Capital Ratio (TCR) reached 17.4%, 364 basis points above the minimum required level (13.8%).

Operational developments

2025 marked a defining year for CrediaBank, as the Group entered a new phase of growth driven by strategic initiatives. A key milestone was the launch of the new identity under the new brand name «CrediaBank», signaling the beginning of a new era following the merger of Attica Bank and Pancreta Bank. The successful completion of the operational integration of systems in September 2025 sealed the merger and created a unified operating platform.

As part of its new identity, CrediaBank inaugurated «New Experience» branches in Athens, Crete & Thessaloniki introducing an innovative, human-centric banking model that prioritizes accessibility, personalized service, and inclusion, through advanced technology and purpose-designed infrastructure. Moreover, through its partnership with Euronet, the Bank now offers free cash withdrawals and balance inquiries at more than 2,500 ATMs in Greece, which is the largest ATM network in Greece.

Besides the ATM coverage, the cooperation agreement with Euronet envisages a strategic partnership across the areas of cards issuing, merchant acquiring, and payments including also digital wallets.

At the same time, CrediaBank actively reinforced its balance sheet and risk profile. The Bank agreed to acquire a portfolio of performing residential mortgage loans (Project Galene) from Unión de Créditos Inmobiliarios S.A. E.F.C. and successfully completed its second Synthetic Securitization of performing exposures (Project Perseus II). These transactions delivered substantial risk transfer, reduced risk-weighted assets, and supported an enhancement of the CET1 capital ratio.

Enhanced product offering and revenue diversification remained a key item to the Bank’s strategic agenda. In this context, the CrediaBank initiated exclusive discussions for the acquisition of a 70% stake in Pantelakis Securities S.A., one of Greece’s leading brokerage firms and, some years ago, the brokerage arm of HSBC Greece.