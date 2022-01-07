COVID-19: 86-year-old woman passes away, hospitalisations up to 123

786 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Friday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

An 86-year-old woman passed away while COVID-19 positive in the last 24-hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 485.

Active cases stand at 14,962 after 888 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 123 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which seven are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,114,588 vaccine doses were administered, of which 261,838 were booster doses.