Victor Calvagna’s funeral to be held on 12 January

Victor Calvagna will be laid to rest on Wednesday 12 January with the funeral mass at the Mosta basilica at 3:30pm, Puttinu Cares announced.

Dubbed as a ‘celebration of life’, the mass will be broadcast live via a link that will be shared on the day, the charity Calvagna helped set up said.

The charity organisation said that due to the current COVID-19 situation a limited number of tickets will be issued for the funeral mass in line with health protocols.

“We ask that you kindly co-operate with us and understand the situation,” Puttinu Cares said, adding that people can follow the celebration live on internet.

Calvagna, 63, died on 4 January after succumbing to serious head injuries sustained when he was run over by a car a week earlier.

A paediatric oncologist, Calvagna also helped create the Puttinu Cares charity, which helps sick children and their families when they need treatment abroad.

His death led to an outpouring of grief, with many recalling his good deeds, charming character and honesty.

