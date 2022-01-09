Misuse of mobile phone costs prison warden’s job

A group of female correctional officers at the Corradino Correctional Facility are facing disciplinary proceedings for misusing their mobile phones and prison property during work hours.

CCF Head of Administration and Operations Randolph Spiteri also confirmed with MaltaToday that a correctional officer has resigned following the incident. “The Correctional Services Agency strives to maintain high standards not only among inmates but above all among its Correctional Officers. Upon being made aware of the situation, CSA took immediate action as required by the Agency’s policies and procedures,” he told MaltaToday.

“For this reason, one correctional officer has resigned from her post whereas a group of female officials are currently facing disciplinary proceedings.”

In a formal standing order to all female ranks at the Female A and Centre of Residential Restorative Services (CoRRS) at Imtaħleb, Spiteri said the use of mobile phones would not be allowed during shift hours. Wardens are now prohibited from carrying mobile phones at their posts, and can only use them during break hours.

Sources told MaltaToday the standing order was issued after a number of correctional officers were caught filming and taking photos of each other during work. Footage involving the misuse of prison equipment like handcuffs, and cussing while in uniform, was also shared in private social media groups.

Questions on whether prison staff had filmed themselves misusing prison equipment were left unanswered by the administration. “The barring of mobile phones for a period of time is part of the disciplinary proceedings,” Spiteri said, stressing that no inmates were involved in the incident.