[WATCH] PM questioned about anti-corruption proposals, says he wants to be ‘scrutinised continuously’

Prime Minister Robert Abela insisted he wants to be scrutinised continuously and said the government took on board and is implementing the recommendations of the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry.

When questioned by MaltaToday on PN's anti-corruption package of 12 legislative Bills and whether the government will be implementing them, the PM insisted the government has “enough credibility on good governance”.

The Nationalist Party unveiled a package of 12 legislative Bills to fight corruption and mafia-style crimes that will include the creation of a special inquiring magistrate to focus solely on corruption by public officers.

Days after the PN presented the bill, a committee of experts to analyse the state of journalism and the media sector in Malta, was set up by the government.

Abela said the Labour government held consultations with the family of Daphne Caruana Galizia, the Institute of Maltese Journalists (IGM) and MEPs, leading to the drafting of bills that safeguard the journalistic practice and protects them from SLAPPs.

“When I look at the Bills we presented, I think of our credibility. We lead reforms on the nomination of the police commissioner, judges and the President whilst also enhancing the scrutiny against politicians,” Abela said.

“We gave powers to the magistrates to investigate everyone. In fact there are a number of inquiries into politicians and former politicians. I want to be scrutinised continuously.”

Abela said the Nationalist Party is not credible, alluding to MP Jason Azzopardi as the author of the Bills, and accusing him of not being an example of good governance when he was a minister.