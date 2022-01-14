Government partners up with Church, sets up Affordable Housing Foundation

The government and the archdiocese have partnered up and set up the Affordable Housing Foundation, aimed at providing affordable social housing to those with a low to median income.

An agreement was signed on Friday in the presence of Prime Minister Robert Abela, Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna and Social Accommodation Minister Roderick Galdes.

The state and the Church will provide assets, including land and existing buildings, for residential projects with rents cheaper than that on the market. The income will be invested in the operations of the foundation, including property purchasing.

The government will allocate €300,000 a year to the foundation for a 25-year period while the Archdiocese donated the convent of Saint Joan of Arc in Kirkop with a temporary lease for 25 years.

Abela said the government worked on schemes so that everyone would have a roof over their head. “The guiding principle is for everyone to reach one’s aspirations and dreams. A comfortable home is a fundamental right.”

He explained the scheme is not tackling the most vulnerable but those for which the market does not present an affordable housing solution.

“Irrespective of where you are born, the state has a duty to provide you with an opportunity to reach the best of your potential.”

Galdes emphasised on the importance of housing in socety and said the property market is currently dominated by a duopoly between the state and the private market. He stated the foundation would now act as a third player in the sector.

“I believe in the free market as long as everyone is free and the system does not hold anyone back,” Galdes stated

Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna stressed that housing contributes towards the dignity of the human person and social justice.

“Part of society is not able to keep up with the market, so this move is a contribution to a society built on social justice. The Foundation will help individuals get a home and retain their dignity.”