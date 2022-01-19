COVID-19: Five die as active cases fall below 9,000

342 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

Four women aged 70, 77,82 and 92, and a man aged 77 have lost their lives whilst being COVID-19 positive, bringing the total number of deaths to 514.

Active cases stand at 8,790 after 548 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 102 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which eight are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,179,961 vaccine doses were administered, of which 313,060 were booster doses.