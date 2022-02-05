MaltaToday survey out tomorrow, as all eyes on Abela on possible election call

Political observers are watching for clear signs that Prime Minister Robert Abela is edging close to calling a general election, as he rallies the party faithful in Mqabba tomorrow.

Labour Party activists and candidates are themselves anxious as to when Abela will call the election and dissolve parliament – with potential dates being the 12 March, which would mean dissolving the House on Monday; or even the 19 March, the feast of St Joseph.

Abela has kept his impatient ministers and close associates guessing, even after addressing party militants at Hamrun in a rally for any eventual election. But he fell short of telling them it could be held in March.

PN leader Bernard Grech has been busy contacting former PN activists to lend a hand in the upcoming campaign.

March, April, May, June? Here’s how the electoral math plays out

Labour and the PN have organised political events for Sunday at Mqabba and Sliema. Abela could be expected to announce his fifth district candidature in Mqabba.

A good turnout for the Sunday events is expected in what will be the first controlled rally since the COVID pandemic broke out in March 2020.

MaltaToday tomorrow also publishes its Trust Barometer, the second of the year for 2022. MaltaToday surveys have been published since 2002, predicting the outcome of every single election.

The survey in January showed Labour still enjoying a comfortable lead, but there are indications of a consolidation with PN voters. Both parties are watching closely those voters declaring they do not know who they will vote for, and non-voters – a voter segment that is crucial for the PN, if Bernard Grech is make any reasonable inroads in the next election.