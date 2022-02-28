menu

Malta to start offering oncology services to Ukrainian nationals

Prime Minister Robert Abela says Malta will be offering oncology services to Ukrainian nationals fleeing the war

karl_azzopardi
28 February 2022, 11:06am
by Karl Azzopardi
More than 360,000 people have fled Ukraine into Poland and other neighbouring countries in the wake of Russia's invasion
More than 360,000 people have fled Ukraine into Poland and other neighbouring countries in the wake of Russia's invasion

Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced Malta will be offering oncology services to Ukrainian nationals fleeing the war.

The PM made the announcement during a party press conference on Monday in Bormla.

Abela was asked for further developments in Malta related to the ongoing conflict between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

He also said the government would handle any issues related to the COVID-19 red listing to enable the smooth transition of people from Ukraine to Malta. 

The services will be offered at the Sir Anthony Mamo oncology centre next to Mater Dei Hospital and will be available to Ukrainian nationals who have already started chemo or radiation therapy.

The PM also said he disagrees with the Opposition leader’s position to label all Russian people living in Malta as criminals.

“We have to continue respecting the Russian population living in the country,” Abela said.

The PM also said he held discussions with the European Commission President on the latest sanctions being imposed by the European Union on Russia.

READ MORE: EU to finance arms for Ukraine as leaders toughen sanctions on Russia

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.