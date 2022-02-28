Malta to start offering oncology services to Ukrainian nationals

Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced Malta will be offering oncology services to Ukrainian nationals fleeing the war.

The PM made the announcement during a party press conference on Monday in Bormla.

Abela was asked for further developments in Malta related to the ongoing conflict between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

He also said the government would handle any issues related to the COVID-19 red listing to enable the smooth transition of people from Ukraine to Malta.

The services will be offered at the Sir Anthony Mamo oncology centre next to Mater Dei Hospital and will be available to Ukrainian nationals who have already started chemo or radiation therapy.

The PM also said he disagrees with the Opposition leader’s position to label all Russian people living in Malta as criminals.

“We have to continue respecting the Russian population living in the country,” Abela said.

The PM also said he held discussions with the European Commission President on the latest sanctions being imposed by the European Union on Russia.

