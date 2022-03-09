COVID-19: Two deaths and 138 new cases registered

138 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

Two deaths occurred in the last 24-hours, both men aged 80 and 90, bringing the total of deaths to 612.

Active cases stand at 1,002 after 84 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 35 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which four are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,247,286 vaccine doses were administered, of which 345,398 were booster doses.