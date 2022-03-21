menu

COVID-19: Two die as 251 new cases are registered

21 March COVID-19 update | 251 new cases • 2,539 active cases • 54 patients in hospital • one in ITU • vaccine booster doses 348,409 • Total deaths 624

laura_calleja
21 March 2022, 12:36pm
by Laura Calleja

251 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.  

Two deaths occurred in the last 24-hours, two men aged 79 and 85, bringing the total number of deaths to 624.

Active cases stand at 2,539 after 66 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 54 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which one is in the ITU. 

Until yesterday, 1,252,837 vaccine doses were administered, of which 348,409 were booster doses.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
