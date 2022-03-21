COVID-19: Two die as 251 new cases are registered

251 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

Two deaths occurred in the last 24-hours, two men aged 79 and 85, bringing the total number of deaths to 624.

Active cases stand at 2,539 after 66 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 54 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which one is in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,252,837 vaccine doses were administered, of which 348,409 were booster doses.

