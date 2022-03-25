menu

COVID-19: 465 new cases registered as numbers keep shooting up

25 March COVID-19 update | 465 new cases • 3,590 active cases • 77 patients in hospital • three in ITU • vaccine booster doses 349,561 • Total deaths 627

25 March 2022, 1:47pm
by Luke Vella
Active cases stand at 3,590 after 127 recoveries were registered
COVID-19 cases have kept rising, with 465 new cases registered in Friday, as per the figures published by the Health Ministry.

An 81-year-old woman passed away while COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 627.

Active cases stand at 3,590 after 127 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 77 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,254,627 vaccine doses were administered, of which 349,561 were booster doses.

