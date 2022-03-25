COVID-19: 465 new cases registered as numbers keep shooting up

COVID-19 cases have kept rising, with 465 new cases registered in Friday, as per the figures published by the Health Ministry.

An 81-year-old woman passed away while COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 627.

Active cases stand at 3,590 after 127 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 77 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,254,627 vaccine doses were administered, of which 349,561 were booster doses.