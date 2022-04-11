Malta donates 200,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Ivory Coast

Malta has donated 200,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Ivory Coast as part of assistance offered to African countries.

The vaccines were transported to Abidjan by Air Malta, which was operating its second longest direct cargo flight that lasted five hours and 45 minutes.

The donation is the largest so far Malta has made, bringing the total number of vaccines delivered to other countries to 710,000.

Over the past months, Malta has donated COVID vaccines to Libya, Egypt, Ghana and Rwanda. All humanitarian assistance was flown by Air Malta.

The donations were spearheaded by the foreign and health ministries, which worked in collaboration with the Civil Protection Department.