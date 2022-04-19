COVID-19: 282 new cases registered on Tuesday

282 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours.

The number of daily new cases has gone up since Monday, however the total number of cases is still on the decline.

Currently, there are 6,734 active cases, after 701 recoveries were recorded.

No new deaths have been registered in the last 24 hours.

The Health ministry is no longer publishing data in relation to hospitalisations or the demographic make-up of new cases.