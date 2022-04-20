COVID-19: Two die as 297 new cases are registered

297 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, according to open data published online by Malta’s COVID response team.

Two deaths have occurred in the last 24-hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 679.

There are currently 6,244 active cases after 785 recovered from the virus.

Information published by the health authorities does not include the number of persons in the hospital.

2,372 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

Malta has had 89,607 cases of the virus.