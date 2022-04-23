menu

Worker dies in San Ġwann construction site

kurt_sansone
23 April 2022, 10:22am
by Kurt Sansone
A 25-year-old Syrian man died on Saturday after falling two storeys while working on a construction site in San Ġwann.

Police said in a statement that the incident happened at 8:30am in Triq il-Gallina. Initial investigations showed that the man, who lives in Birkirkara, fell from a height of two storeys and was certified dead on site.

No further details were given.

Magistrate Noel Bartolo is conducting an inquiry, while police investigations are ongoing.

