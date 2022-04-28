Bernard Grech files declaration of interest to contest PN leadership

Incumbent Bernard Grech submitted a declaration of interest to contest the Nationalist Party leadership race.

Grech filed his declaration on Thursday with the PN’s chief electoral commissioner, Peter Fenech, who oversees the contest.

Contenders for the post of leader have to first submit a declaration of interest, which is then followed by a due diligence process that determines whether they can run.

Fenech said that prospective contenders for the post have until Saturday at noon to file their declaration of interest.

Grech is the first to submit his application and is very likely to be the only one. He was first elected leader in September 2020, beating incumbent Adrian Delia.

After the PN’s crushing defeat at the polls last month, Grech said he wanted to continue leading the party and promised more internal changes.

Last Sunday, he addressed the PN general council that kicked off the leadership race, telling party delegates he was willing to continue serving the party.

