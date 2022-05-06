Authorities still investigating puma and black panther attack on dog in Gozo

Investigations into a suspected attack on a dog by a puma and black panther are still ongoing by authorities.

In January, two big cats – a puma and a black panther – were found living in a home in Għajnsielem, after a dog was attacked.

Sources close to the investigation had told MaltaToday the animals’ owners did not have the relevant permits and documentation to keep them in captivity. Due to the lack of permits, the animals were confiscated but are being kept at the same residence because the Animal Welfare Department does not have the space or facilities to care for them.

Police assisting the animal welfare department in their investigations, confirmed inquiries are still ongoing. “It’s not prudent to divulge further information at this stage,” a spokesperson said.

An Animal Rights Ministry spokesperson confirmed investigations by the animal welfare department are also ongoing. “The Veterinary Regulations Directorate (VRD) carried out an investigation and is collaborating with the Police,” she said.

The VRD said there were no animal welfare concerns regarding the premises in which these animals are kept, “nor any concerns regarding the treatment of these [big] cats.”

“However, the animals are confiscated on site, with regular checks being carried out,” she said.

The keeping of exotic animals in Malta was thrown under the spotlight in November 2020, after government published new regulations on the sector. Former animal rights minister Anton Refalo had said an impact assessment for the proposed legal changes was finalised in February 2021, but the report is yet to be published.

The department responsible for zoo regulation hired AIS Environment Ltd to conduct a social, environmental and economic impact assessment of the proposed zoo legislation. The study cost €8,673.

Once the ministry evaluates the assessment in total, a legal notice will be published to overhaul the 2003 Keeping of Wild Animals in Zoos law.