Health authorities issue salmonella warning for Kinder Sorpresa Maxi

The Health Directorate has issued a warning to consumers regarding the consumption of Kinder Sorpresa Maxi - Natoons due to possible salmonella contamination.

While the product is “presumably” no longer on the market, the directorate warned that the product may still be in the hands of consumers.

“People infected with Salmonella typically develop symptoms between 6 and 72 hours after infection. The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission,” the directorate said.

Back in April, the directorate had issued a recall on a slew of Kinder products over possible salmonella contamination.

For further information, the public is requested to contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8am and 2:30pm on telephone number 21337333 or by email [email protected]