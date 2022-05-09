Parliament in session: Chris Fearne tables first reading on IVF reform

Health Minister Chris Fearne has tabled the first reading of a draft bill to reform Malta’s IVF laws.

The minister tabled the bill's title at the start of parliament’s first session in the new legislature, but no details of the reform were given.

“Last Saturday the president told us that new beginnings come with new energy. A few minutes ago, I moved the first reading of a bill on IVF – energy to allow more women to become mothers, and more men to become fathers.”

“Yesterday was Mother’s Day. For many women it’s a nice occasion to meet with family […] but for others it’s the worst day of the year, especially those women who can’t have children due to medical reasons.”

“With energy and enthusiasm, and on behalf of government, I brought forward more amendments […] Hopefully at the next Mother’s Day these women will be able to celebrate with other mothers,” he said.

Prime Minister Robert Abela had said that IVF reform will be delivered in the first 100 days of his Labour government’s work.

During the election campaign, the Labour Party pledged to change the IVF law to enable couples who have had unsuccessful IVF cycles, those with a medical history and others who have miscarried to benefit from the latest scientific technology.

In his rebuttal, Opposition leader Bernard Grech questioned whether Fearne’s decision to table the bill was a panic reaction to a judgement by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

The ECHR had declared that the local health authorities violated a couple’s right to private and family life when they rejected a Maltese couple’s request for a second IVF cycle.

Their request had been rejected due to the woman’s age. Now, the ECHR said Malta breached their human rights, and the Maltese State must now pay them €8,000 in damages and €2,500 in costs.

Grech’s scepticism was immediately shot down by government whip Byron Camilleri, who instead recalled a 2017 parliamentary vote on government’s IVF leave legal notice.

“On that day, members of the Opposition chose not to come to the IVF debate because they weren’t given a free vote. […] I hope the Opposition doesn’t abstain again in the way it did,” he said.