PN's one-horse leadership race sees Bernard Grech submit nomination

Nationalist Party councillors will be confirming Bernard Grech as leader in a vote that will take place on the 27 and 28 May.

Grech, who is contesting the leadership on his own, submitted his nomination today to PN electoral office chief Peter Fenech.

The incumbent had earlier this week been cleared by the party’s candidates commission to run for the post after passing a due diligence exercise.

After losing the March general election by a landslide, Grech called on party councillors and members to give him a strong mandate to continue with reforms in the party.

In a Facebook post on Friday, announcing his nomination, Grech urged party councillors to participate in “this democratic exercise”.

“I am determined that with the strong support of councillors I will continue taking the necessary decisions so that together we will make the party stronger and a winner,” he said.

Given that Grech is running on his own, the vote will only take place among members of the general council, known as councillors. Had he been contested, party members, known as tesserati, would have decided who will be leader.