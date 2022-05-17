menu

Children under 12 will no longer need COVID-19 PCR test to enter Malta

17 May 2022, 4:45pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Health Minister Chris Fearne

Health Minister Chris Fearne has announced children under the age of 12 will no longer need a PCR test to enter the country.

Replying to a parliament question on Tuesday, the health minister said the restriction has been removed in order to attract more tourists and families to the country.

During the pandemic, it was mandatory for children under the age of 12 to present a negative PCR test, as the vaccine could not be administered to them.

He said an agreement was reached with the tourism ministry, after the removal of other restrictions showed no increase in cases.

The new rules will come into force on June 6, according to the minister.

Fearne also announced on Tuesday that social distancing rules at childcare centres will also be removed on June 6.

