Retired judge Franco Depasquale to investigate police's failure to arrest Iosif Galea

Updated at 14:15 with Government reaction

Retired judge Franco Depasquale will be investigating how Iosif Galea was allowed to leave Malta, despite a European Arrest Warrant issued in his regard.

Galea was arrested in Italy on the night between the 14 and 15 May on the strength of a European Arrest Warrant issued by Germany. Galea had travelled to Italy for a holiday from Malta with a group of friends that included former prime minister Joseph Muscat and his wife Michelle.

At the time of his arrest in Italy, Galea is understood to have been the subject of a Malta police investigation and was on police bail.

Depasquale heads the independent police complaints board, which has been tasked to investigate the matter by Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà after a request by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, Times of Malta has reported.

The Maltese police want Galea on suspicion of being part of a criminal conspiracy where someone inside the gaming authority leaked sensitive information.

On Tuesday, Giglio had also alleged that Maltese authorities had allowed Iosif Galea to travel out of the country whilst on police bail.

In a statement on Wednesady Giglio welcomed the news that the government accepted to conduct an independent investigation into the matter. “This is a small step that should help us to rebuild credibility in the police force,” Giglio said.

He said that the PN will keep on insisting that the government publishes the terms given to Judge Depasquale together with a clear timeframe for the completion of the investigation. Giglio also called on Government to publish the full report once completed.

“On behalf of the Nationalist Party, I offer a hand of cooperation to the judge and the government to find an end to this tangled mess once and for all,” Giglio said.

Judge Depasquale should be allowed to conduct the investigation in peace - Government

Government said that the Independent Police Complaints Board and its retired Judge Franco Depasquale should be allowed to work and conduct their investigations in peace, and in accordance with the law.

Government said that contrary to the what the Opposition claimed, it was on Monday that Minister Camilleri announced the launch of an investigation into the case.

"Comments should be based on facts and entities should be allowed to do their job legally without them being a partisan tool," government said.