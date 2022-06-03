Marsa road resurfaced after fuel spill

Part of Moll tal-Ħatab road in Marsa was resurfaced after damages sustained by a fuel spill a week earlier.

On 27 May, a fuel bowser was involved in a traffic accident, causing it to overturn and spilling large quantities of diesel onto the road.

Infrastructure Minister Aaron Farrugia said that the diesel penetrated the asphalt, causing a possible hazard to motorists.

Farrugia said that all the expenses incurred were paid by third parties involved in the incident.