Man seriously injured after hitting head in construction site fall

A 62-year-old man was hospitalised on Monday morning after hitting his head and suffering serious injuries in a construction site accident in Żurrieq.

The police said they were informed of the incident that happened in Triq Nardu Sacco at 7am.

Initial investigations showed that the man, who lives in Żabbar, hurt himself after falling to the ground and hitting his head, while working on site.

He was hospitalised and certified to have sustained serious injuries.

Duty Magistrate Leonard Caruana is conducting an inquiry, while police investigations are ongoing.