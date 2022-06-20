War crisis: 1,000 Ukrainians receive temporary protection in Malta

Just over 1,000 Ukrainians have benefitted from temporary protection in Malta with 76% being women, the National Statistics Office said on Monday.

The figures show that in March Malta granted temporary protection to 191 people, increasing to 395 in April and another 416 in May for a total of 1,002 people in three months.

Four per cent of arrivals were unaccompanied minors.

The data sourced from the International Protection Agency was released to coincide with World Refugee Day celebrated today.

Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February, attacking cities across the country and leading to the displacement of millions of Ukrainians.

Men who are able to fight are prevented from leaving Ukraine, which explains why the vast majority of those granted temporary protection are women.

On 4 March the EU activated the Temporary Protection Directive in response to the Ukrainian crisis.

A breakdown by age shows that 29% of Ukrainians with temporary protection are under-14, 6% aged between 14 and 17, 23% between 18 and 34, 33% between 35 and 64, while 9% are aged 65 and over.

The war in Ukraine has displaced almost 10 million people, according to the UN Refugee Agency as Ukrainian cities and towns came under intense bombardment from Russian forces.