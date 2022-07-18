Children’s therapeutic centre gets €700,000 injection from passport money fund

A project run by the Richmond Foundation for children with challenging behaviour has received financing to the tune of €700,000 from the National Development and Social Fund.

The NDSF is a government agency set up in 2015 to manage and administer 70% of the contributions received from golden passports, known officially as the Individual Investor Programme.

The social grant will part-finance a project that will provide a residential therapeutic programme of specialised care for children with severe and challenging behaviour conditions. Known as the Kids In Development Project, it is being developed at the Fra Diegu complex, where work is underway to convert the building into a ‘healing space’.

Run by Richmond Foundation, K.I.Ds first opened its doors in 2007, through a public-private-partnership between the Family Ministry and Richmond Foundation. For twelve years, it operated from a wing of the Jesus of Nazareth convent in Żejtun. However, in 2019, K.I.Ds was required to vacate the Żejtun premises and the Curia offered alternative premises, within Fra Diegu complex.

These premises require development and finishing to become fully operational. The total capital expenditure for the new premises, which has a total area of 535sq.m, is projected to be around €1,170,000.

Speaking at the signing, the NDSF’s CEO, Raymond Ellul said the purpose of the social grant was to ensure that vulnerable children and young adolescents, together with their families would find the right professional help and support through Richmond’s KIDS programme.

On behalf of Richmond Foundation, Anthony Guillaumier, said that as more young people are experiencing complex life issues, it is essential that the country offers the appropriate range of services within purposely designed settings to provide the right care and support for them to lead positive lives. “This grant will provide some of the most vulnerable children with a dedicated setting to call home where they can develop in a safe and loving environment,” he said.