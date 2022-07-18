Malta spared by deadly heatwave gripping large parts of Europe

Malta has been spared the scorching heat extending across Europe, where thermometers have recorded temperatures as high as 40°C.

Soaring temperatures have led to a string of wildfires across the Mediterranean, forcing thousands to flee areas in France, Spain, Portugal and Greece.

Portuguese authorities said that at least 238 people have died due to intense heat over the past week.

Meanwhile, over 24,000 people had to be evacuated from France’s south-western Gironde region after wildfires devasted over 14,000 hectares of land. Emergency shelters have been set up for evacuees as firefighters battle to control fires that have been raging since last Tuesday.

For the first time temperatures of 40°C have been forecast in the UK and @metoffice has issued the first ever Red warning for exceptional #heatwave. In Portugal, Spain, and France temperatures have reached highs around 46 degrees Celsius. Details here👇https://t.co/gKppeIpcpy pic.twitter.com/vlg6ih00rl — World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) July 18, 2022

In the UK, where the thermostat is set to hit 40°C for the first time, the Met Office issued its first ever red warning for exceptional heat.

The intense heat has also worsened the drought in the Po river basin across northern Italy, which is causing massive problems for farmers.

Malta’s temperatures have remained at a high of 33°C, although it is set to reach 35°C by end of week. No heatwave warnings have been issued by the local meteorological office.

A heatwave is experienced when the mean monthly maximum temperature is exceeded by at least 5°C for three or more consecutive days.

The mean maximum temperature for July is 31.6°C, while that for August is 31.7°C.

Temperatures would have to reach 37°C or higher for three consecutive days to be considered a heatwave during these months.

Heatwaves have become more frequent, more intense, and last longer because of human-induced climate change. The world has already warmed by about 1.1°C since the industrial era began and temperatures will keep rising unless governments around the world make steep cuts to emissions.