Maltese link to cannabis Ponzi scheme reiterates no wrong doing: ‘I have been manipulated and misled’

Daniel Gauci, one of the lead promoters behind cannabis investment Ponzi scheme Juicy Fields, has reiterated that he had no knowledge of the scam.

“It is clear that there have been lies and a lot of people, including myself, have been manipulated and misled,” he said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

On Sunday, MaltaToday was the first to reveal how retail investors in Malta have lost thousands in a cannabis growing scam that paid them huge returns and then suddenly stopped paying out.

Victims who spoke to this newspaper said they lost as much as €108,000 through the scam.

“My family lost over €108,000 through the scam. We don’t know what we can do,” one of the victims who spoke to this newspaper said. At least 40 other Maltese investors are believed to have lost their savings with Juicy Fields, filing criminal complaints with the police. Investigations in Germany and Spain are also ongoing.

With local and foreign media reporting on the exit scam, Gauci issued a new statement on his personal LinkedIn profile, insisting his “credibility and reputation” have now been “destroyed through the action of others.”

Gauci, who was previously listed as Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO) on the Juicy Fields website, said he was becoming aware of sales issues and that “the growth was becoming too rapid.”

“I stress, I had no access or idea of the finances of the company or the dealings that are being brought to light. We couldn’t even get the data of how many active users we had,” he said.

He said that he later opted to leave the company due to management problems and internal conflicts that had arisen. “I was giving promises and ´facts´ on behalf of the company that were not being honoured which was effecting me personally and having an effect on my working relationships both inside and outside the company.”

The former CBDO said he also planned to for a new exclusive cannabis brand with EU wide clubs and facilities.

“However, since I had left and this situation has come about, I cannot continue in that project too. After this short break with family, I will also be looking for new employment, anywhere I can get it,” he said. “It is clear that there have been lies and a lot of people, including myself, have been manipulated and misled, I am seeing things I have had no idea of and also surprised to this situation, I have provided documented evidence of my work, contracts and conversations that clearly attest to my and some of my team’s innocence.”

He said that while he is not guilty of any wrong doing, he does feel shame and “true sickness” on the ongoing situation.

“Due to all the above, the death threats on my family and the legal situation arising I will no longer speak publicly on these matters, however I am available through my lawyer here in Valencia for any professional, legal or authority enquiries to assist where I can,” the statement read.