menu

Malta's July inflation expected to hit 6.5%

Eurostat flash estimate for July shows euro area annual inflation to increase to 8.9% as Malta is least impacted

kurt_sansone
29 July 2022, 12:09pm
by Kurt Sansone
Eurostat expects food inflation in the euro zone to be 9.8% in July compared with 8.9% in June
Eurostat expects food inflation in the euro zone to be 9.8% in July compared with 8.9% in June

Malta’s annual inflation is estimated to rise to 6.5% in July, according to Eurostat’s flash estimate for the euro area released today.

In June, inflation as measured by the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), stood at 6.1%. The figures show that Malta’s inflation remains the lowest in the Eurozone.

The European statistical agency expects the euro area’s annual inflation in July to increase to 8.9% from 8.6% in June.

Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in July (39.7%, compared with 42% in June), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (9.8%, compared with 8.9% in June), non-energy industrial goods (4.5%, compared with 4.3% in June) and services (3.7%, compared with 3.4% in June).

Malta’s inflation remains insulated from increases in the energy sector since government is subsidising the higher costs for fuel and electricity.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.